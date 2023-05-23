MUSKOGEE, Okla. - “The Oklahoma Mass Choir has been going strong for 52 years,” says the choir director and baritone, Tyree Parker. “I’ve been in the choir for 19 years and started directing the choir in 2018.”
Parker says it was the late Reverend Benjamin W. Noble from Muskogee who founded the choir in 1971.
The mass choir is formed by kids and adults from Wagoner, Okmulgee, Tulsa, Morris, Lawton and Muskogee.
One member used to travel two and a half hours to rehearsal every Thursday night says Parker.
It’s an all-volunteer choir and Parker says an audition isn’t required to join.
The youngest member is 5 and the oldest is 63.
Parker says that young people are a vital part of their choir.
Mykiah Moore is 10 years old and says she has been part of the gospel choir since she was, “in my mom’s belly.”
She says the best part about being involved in the choir is, “traveling to the different places to sing and singing with my sisters, Michaela, Mckinley, and Meadow and singing with my friends.”
Her favorite song to sing with the choir is, Heaven in the Room by Brent
Jones.
“This choir teaches young children to have hope for a brighter tomorrow. Seeing young people come together and be willing to learn lets me know that there is a brighter future ahead,” said Parker.
They are currently raising funds to take the youth to a church choir music conference in the summer.
The Oklahoma Mass Choir’s next concert will be June 4th at 4 p.m. at Central Missionary Baptist in Muskogee.
