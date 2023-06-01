GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is in the hospital after Africanized Killer Bees stung him more than 200 times.
Carlos Amos is recovering at Norman Regional Hospital after mowing his lawn this past Friday in Maysville.
The 81-year-old was not only stung more than 200 times but all of that caused him to fall and break his hip as well.
"I took a tissue out, stuck it in this ear, and more of them got in this ear, so I got those out then when I put tissues in there, and then they were in my nose," Amos said.
The GoFundMe page set up for Amos says doctors were still pulling stingers from his body three days later.
His family said it took a group of men to help Amos, with one fighting off the bees, another getting to Amos and the third man calling 911.
The doctor treating Amos said, in her medical experience, she has not treated a patient for with that extreme or that many bee stings.