OKLAHOMA CITY – A second Oklahoma man, Brandon Wayne Killian, 31, of Midwest City, was sentenced this month to serve 72 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a racially-motivated attack in Shawnee.
On January 18, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Killian and co-defendant Devan Nathanial Johnson, with physically assaulting a Black man, as well as the Black man’s white friend, in the parking lot of a Shawnee business on June 22, 2019.
According to the indictment, the assault occurred because of the Black man’s race and color. Both Killian and Johnson are white. Killian pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime in September 2022, and was sentenced on August 14, 2023. Co-defendant Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and ordered to pay $68,186.64 in restitution on July 25, 2023.
“The sentencing of both defendants responsible for this racially-motivated and violent assault secured justice for the victim and the community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division. “Preventing, investigating and prosecuting bias-motivated crimes remains a top priority for the Justice Department, and we will continue our enforcement efforts around the country, holding individuals accountable for committing violent hate crimes.”
“The defendants targeted a Black victim for a brutal attack simply because of the color of his skin," said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. "Hate-fueled criminal conduct cannot be tolerated in a civilized society and my office will remain steadfast in our mission to protect those victimized by hate. I commend the work done by our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who continue to seek justice in these cases.”
“The FBI worked in close partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring justice for the victim of this horrific attack,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “Defending the civil rights of every American citizen is one of the FBI’s highest priorities, and we simply won’t tolerate acts of violence fueled by hate.”
Killian was also ordered to pay $43,007.76 of a total restitution amount of $113,644.40 for his role, prosecutors said.