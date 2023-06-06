TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child while he was in the Republic of Korea with his military spouse, announced U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
In 2022, 37-year-old Derek Flaming of Salina was convicted on two child sex abuse material charges as well as aggravated sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse.
Flaming was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.
“Derek Flaming sexually abused a young victim, was found guilty, and has now been sentenced to life in prison for his predatory acts," said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners in bringing this case predator to justice. This case illustrates the cooperation and the reach that the law enforcement community will utilize to bring child sexual predators to justice.”
Evidence at the trial showed that in November 2016, Flaming was living in the Republic of Korea with his military spouse. During that time, Flaming was naked in front of the minor victim, but claimed it was accidental. Flaming also admitted to making inappropriate comments to the victim.
Evidence also showed that Flaming tried to force the victim to perform a sex act on him and when she refused, he started to strangle her.
A forensic examination of Flaming’s computer showed Flaming downloaded child sex abuse material. Evidence at the trial showed Flaming sent a child sex abuse image to another person.
“Children should never be subjected to abuse. They are our most precious assets, and we will do everything possible to protect them by removing predators from our communities,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. “This defendant’s life sentence stands as a testament to the dedication, collaboration, and resilience of all law enforcement partners involved in this investigation. Now, the healing process can begin.”
This case was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigative Command, the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section High Technology Investigative Unit, U.S. Marshals’ Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.