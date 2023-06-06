Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek, Okmulgee and Tulsa. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 721 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Haskell... Kiefer... Mounds... Bald Hill... Jenks Riverside Airport... Liberty... Hectorville... Leonard... Jamesville... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Sand Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Sand Springs... Gray... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 217 and 225. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma... North central Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma... South central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Sapulpa to Kiefer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Kiefer... Mounds... Jenks Riverside Airport... Liberty... Hectorville... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 211 and 217. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Creek and south central Tulsa Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Jenks Riverside Airport. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Sapulpa... Jenks... Glenpool... Jenks Riverside Airport... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 209 and 223. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...OZONE ALERT WEDNESDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Wednesday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.