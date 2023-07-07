NORMAN, Okla. – A Cleveland County man made a run for it after a court hearing on Wednesday.
Ethan Lee Fox, 23, of Moore, was in court after not complying with probation guidelines stemming from a 2020 guilty plea for lewd acts with a child under 16 in 2020, according to KOCO-TV.
Cleveland County Court records show Fox failed to serve a series of weekend sentences in jail, failed to provide verification of completing two polygraph tests and weekly sex offender classes, failed to abstain from drug use and failed to report for a series of tests.
Officials said District Judge Thad Balkman revoked Fox's previous sentence and sentenced him to serve five years in prison. When Fox was filling out paperwork with his lawyer, he took off.
Surveillance video shows those inside the courtroom going after him and he was eventually taken into custody.
"They train on a regular basis for events such as this and have a great working relationship with the courts and with those who routinely and habitually go to the courts – judges, attorneys, probation officers in the like," Chief Deputy Cary Bryant with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office told KOCO.
Fox was taken to the Cleveland County jail where he faces an escape from lawful arrest.