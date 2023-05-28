OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was charged this week after he threated to kill public officials on social media.
Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, of Enid was charged with interstate commerce a communication containing a threat. An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that on or about May 15, 2023, the FBI learned that Marshall had communicated via Twitter threats to kill multiple public officials, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and United States Senator Ted Cruz.
On Tuesday, Marshall had his initial appearance in federal court in Oklahoma City. If found guilty of transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat, he faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and a special assessment of $100.
He would also be required to serve a term of supervised release of up to three years. Marshall has been detained pending further proceedings in the case.