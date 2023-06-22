PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A man was charged with animal cruelty this week after police say he stabbed a puppy in the head with a butter knife.
Cody Davis, who is also a Pauls Valley city employee, was arrested on Tuesday and booked in the Garvin County jail on a felony charge of cruelty to animals, Pauls Valley police said in a social media post.
Police said a man was walking with a puppy around 8 p.m. Sunday when a man, who was later identified as Cody Davis, came outside, jumped his fence, stabbed the dog, jumped back over the fence and ran back into his residence.
Officers took the puppy to Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital in Pauls Valley where the knife was removed and medical treatment was provided, police said. Officers said that the injured puppy showed no signs of aggression with them when being handled or transported.
Officers said they spoke to Davis at his home and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.
He told officers that the puppy was trying to fight his dogs through the fence and that he threw a butter knife at the dog, police said.
On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Davis and he was taken to jail.
Police said the puppy continues to recover at the small animal hospital.