OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators filed a concurrent resolution Tuesday in support of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, nearly three weeks after Fox News Network parted ways with him.
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, along with legislators from across the state filed the resolution.
Fox News Network will pay more than $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems in the April 18 defamation settlement.
The defamation suit alleged Fox News Network broadcasted baseless theories that Dominion's equipment changed votes from then-President Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.
As part of the settlement, the network released a statement acknowledging that its coverage of the 2020 election was false.
"If these recent reports prove true about Dominion demanding Tucker Carlson be fired as part of a settlement, that will only add to the reasons to keep them from operating in our state," Standridge said.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 would direct continued opposition to Dominion Voting Machines operating in Oklahoma.
"We don't need corporations dictating who can speak freely and we won't tolerate such interference in our state," said Humphrey.
"We look forward to seeing subpoenas to definitively prove what is taking place. Until then, we support Tucker Carlson red-pilling people with the truth to counter the perpetual gaslighting being forced on all of us," said Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.