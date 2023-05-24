Oklahoma lawmakers are cracking down on vaping in schools. A bill recently signed into law makes it tougher for students to find places to hide their vapes.
Lawmakers say they are helping school districts get a grasp on the growing trend that they see in schools.
"It’s very dangerous and what’s happening is, from what I’m hearing from the superintendents, is that this is happening in young kids like in elementary school and junior high,” Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook.
Staires recently pushed a bill through allowing school personnel to do searches when there's a student suspected of vaping.
"All the schools in my districts, none of them have several SROS and they may have one but you may wait 30, 40 minutes to an hour for them to get to your school to do a search,” Staires said.
Starting in November, students can have their shoes, gloves and non-religious head-coverings searched for drugs, alcohol and vaping devices.
The current law calls for just removal of outerwear.
"Evidently the hiding place of choice became the cowboy boot,” Staires said.
Staires said superintendents were expressing concern to him.
"They said that is by far the biggest issue that we have in our schools,” he said.
Staires says this law will eliminate any loophopes and keep vapes out of school.
The bill also allows districts to appoint a designated employee to take confiscated items to local law enforcement.