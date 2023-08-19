OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker announced he is resigning from office in September.
Oklahoma State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said his resignation will be effective Sept. 1.
Martinez was arrested in October 2022 after police found him inside of a parked vehicle with the engine running outside an Edmond bar. He pleaded guilty this month to a charge of actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.
"I take full responsibility for my mistake and apologize to my family, friends, and constituents who have supported me for the last seven years serving House District 39,” Martinez said in a statement Friday. “I have engaged in court-ordered obligations prior to my plea, and faced my day in court without a conviction. I’m taking accountability for my actions, and making efforts to move forward.”
Martinez said he intended to resign at the appropriate time but wanted to follow advice from his legal counsel.
"While I have followed the guidance of my legal counsel and a letter from the Office of the Attorney General, there are differing opinions about whether I should remain in office,” Martinez said. “My intention has been to resign at the appropriate time to allow a representative to be seated for next year’s legislative session. With such legal uncertainty, I believe now is that time, so that my neighbors can be represented without distraction.”