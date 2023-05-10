OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma lawmaker is filing legislation that would require criminal sex offenders to not be eligible from earning any type of credit toward early release from prison.
The measure, yet to be assigned a bill number, would require anyone convicted of first-degree rape, child sexual abuse and human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex, among other crimes to serve 100% of their sentence, and they shall not be eligible for earning any type of credit toward the reduction of their time in prison.
The measure is named after Henryetta Public School students Ivy Webster, 14, Brittany Brewer, 15, Rylee Allen, 17, Michael Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Guess, 13. All were found dead last week on a property in Henryetta in Okmulgee County in Fetgatter's House District 16.
Jesse McFadden, 39, who had served 16 years in prison for conviction of first-degree rape was a registered sex offender who was facing additional sex-crime charges for allegedly soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology while he was still in prison. He was scheduled to be in court on these charges May 1. When he didn't appear, authorities issued a bench warrant and discovered the seven dead. Law enforcement said it looks as if McFadden shot himself in the head after killing the other six. The last victim was McFadden's wife, Holly Guess.
"As lawmakers, we think we do all we can to protect the public from predators such as this," Fetgatter said. "But there are cases like this that get through, and it just makes my stomach sick. I've filed Knight's Law not only to memorialize these victims but to ensure that going forward we remember why we must take such steps to lock away those among us who would perpetrate such evil."
Fetgatter previously filed House Bill 1881, Kaylee's Law, named after a constituent in his House District 16. That measure directs the courts to issue orders of no contact from people convicted of sexual abuse or exploitation crimes to their victims. It was named for a young woman who received correspondence from the man accused of sexually assaulting her while he was serving time in prison. There is evidence that McFadden also contacted a prior victim. Had the law been applied to him, Fetgatter, said, he could have faced additional charges.