Okla. -- Oklahoma is the first to embark on a pilot program statewide whose goal is to reduce pet shelter admissions and provide first responders with real time information about aggressive pets when they arrive on scene.
Oklahoma Human Services has teamed up with a pet care administrator for a one-year pilot project that will introduce “animal contingency planning” at senior care and low income housing properties. Part of the goal of the program is to come up with a way to lower the burden on animal shelters that have seen an increase in numbers nationwide after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rachel Ward, the adoption center manager with the Humane Society of Tulsa, says they were recently contacted by El Reno Animal Control and asked to help out with a hoarding situation.
“We’re taking 37 animals at a time, it’s not just one or two here and there so …it really does speak to the need and just the pressure that’s on rescues right now in our state,” she noted.
Thursday also happens to be the first day of their “empty the shelter event”, providing potential pet owners with an opportunity to take home a cat or dog at a reduced fee.
“Specifically to Oklahoma this is not an issue that started with COVID, overpopulation has been plaguing our state for years and years and this is not something new.”
She said that’s why they’re always pushing the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.
Oklahoma Human Services is launching a pilot program with Lifepet.Care to try and address the issue of overflowing pet shelters. Tenants in senior care and low-income housing properties can designate a “caregiver” for their pets in the event of an emergency. The designated pet caregiver must provide consent before being named as a contact.
“People don’t talk about oh I’m going to be sick tomorrow, or I’m going to pass away” explained Robert Greene, the CEO and President of Lifepet.Care, “This forces the issue that they document who they need to come care for their animals instead of them going to shelters.”
Greene said all states are facing this issue of overcrowding at animal shelters.
Ward shared her reaction with us after learning about the new initiative:
“I think that’s a great effort to kind of bridge the gap with the legal system as far as pet ownership and how relinquishment works,” she said. “Anybody whose working to try and solve that issue, that’s a great effort.”
The second goal of the program is to safeguard first responders by having pet owners fill out a questionnaire about the pet’s temperament; stickers with a QR code will alert first responders about an animal deemed potentially dangerous to strangers.
If the animal is considered aggressive, the QR code will issue a warning before first responders enter a residence.
The pilot project is beginning in Oklahoma County and is expected to be available in Tulsa in the next 2-3 months. It was already tested in Denver, Colorado. Oklahoma will be the first to test it on a statewide basis.