UPDATE (05/25; 5:11 p.m.) —
Okla. House Rep. Melissa Provenzano announced on her Facebook that Sesame Street and Antique Roadshow may be on their way back as the House had approved a veto override of OETA.
The veto override now heads to Senate for further review.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill Thursday that would have renewed the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA).
House Bill 2820 would have extended OETA authorization from July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2026.
In his written veto, Gov. Stitt explains his reasoning: "Although the OETA may have played a principal role in the provision of educational television services at one time, today the OETA's long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined."
OETA has been around since 1953 when Oklahoma became the first state to pass legislation to develop a statewide educational television service.
The broadcaster put out shows such as Sesame Street, Arthur and Downton Abbey. Here is a list of all the shows on OETA.
Sen. Carri Hicks (D-Oklahoma City) released a statement on this veto May 2. It says in part, “I am deeply disappointed that the governor has decided to politicize an institution that is so meaningful to generations of Oklahomans. I grew up in a rural community where we did not have access to cable or satellite television, but I did have high-quality educational content on PBS. Because of OETA, I spent my afternoons after school practicing math and reading. Our governor wants to rob our children of that programming and opportunity to learn just so that he can score some political points. It is truly a shame and a disservice to the people of Oklahoma.”
This veto came as the governor vetoed 20 Senate bills saying he would continue to veto bills from certain Senators who didn't stand with his tax and education plans.
Several of those veto letters have the same message: "Therefore, until the people of Oklahoma have a tax cut, until every teacher in the state gets the pay raise they deserve, until parents get a tax credit to send their child to the school of their choice, I am vetoing this unrelated policy and will continue to veto any and all legislation authored by Senators who have not stood with the people of Oklahoma and supported this plan."
The bill involving OETA was a House bill however, so was not vetoed as part of the above statement.