The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) says their Research Division has a new microfilm scanner that will allow them to digitize more items in a shorter period of time.
Sarah Biller, a newspaper archivist with OHS, says the scanner was installed a couple of weeks ago, replacing an older one that was around 12 to 15 years old.
Biller says the scanner is used to scan microfilm, which is a length of film containing small pictures.
“We put it on the scanner so that instead of having to look through this big roll of film, you can look at the digital images,” Biller said.
Biller said the majority of the items they scan are newspapers.
Once the images are scanned, they are later added to the online repository ‘Gateway to Oklahoma History,’ according to OHS.
Biller said the new scanner works faster and creates higher resolution scans than the old one.
“We house over 42,000 rolls of microfilm, of just newspaper microfilm, so even if we can squeeze a few extra minutes of out every roll it adds up over time and it counts,” Biller said.
Biller said putting the collection online makes it easier to share, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More people are trying to do their research from home, maybe they’re not comfortable traveling, so the more that we’re able to share with people at home, just the better for us, for them, for everybody involved,” Biller said.
Biller said with installation, training, and a multi-year maintenance package, the total cost came to around $85,000, which was bought with earned revenue.