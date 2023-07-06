OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched a new website to help expecting mothers.
Oklahoma.gov/life offers resources on pregnancy, parenting, adoption and financial assistance.
The website aims to empower expecting mothers with resources ranging from prenatal care to postpartum support.
Governor Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sara Stitt included a video message on the page.
"A child is a gift from God, but pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support. The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the news release. "By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we're hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves."
"We are proud to live in the most pro-life state in the country, but we also want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state and that means supporting and protecting the mother and child," Sara Stitt explained.
"Our vision is to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health," Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a news release. "That starts at the beginning of life. We want to and need to be a resource for pregnant women in our communities as they navigate bringing a newborn baby into the world. The collaboration between state agencies and community partners on centralizing support information for Oklahoma families is critical to helping meet their needs before, during and after birth."