OKLAHOMA CITY − The leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate say they expect the governor to call for another special session.
Gov. Stitt said he’s weighing his options but says lawmakers need to cut taxes soon.
"Everything is on the table,” Stitt said, “I'm considering what is the right timing to bring in the legislature to ask for a tax cut for Oklahomans."
On top of the governor's list, he wants to see further reductions made to income taxes and business taxes and still wants to see an elimination of the state's grocery tax. Stitt said those cuts or reductions would help Oklahomans and draw in new employers.
"If we could have a competitive advantage over Texas and some of these other states and we would tax these businesses a small amount or get it down to zero, be better than every other state, we could win some of those corporate moves," Stitt said.
Some are concerned the economy could be entering into a recession that will cause current revenue levels to drop and could cause services to be cut while also dealing with inflation.
“If you've got this much let's invest certain things but then let's give some of that back to the taxpayer,” Stitt said.
The House and Senate ended a two-month-long special session on July 31st. That was dedicated to overturning any vetoes Stitt had on the state budget and two tribal compacts about motor vehicles and tobacco sales on tribal land.