TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue (OGSR) held a ‘Puppies and Pints’ event at a midtown Tulsa bar on Saturday.
The event took place at Cabin Boys Brewery, near 7th and Utica, early Saturday afternoon.
“That is an adoption event that we do at some of our local breweries to help spread the word about our adoptable dogs as well as bring attention to some of the local businesses in the area,” said Emily Choquette, a board member with OGSR.
Choquette said they brought 12 dogs to the event and the OGSR Facebook says 4 were adopted.
“We couldn’t do this without all our amazing fosters, our volunteers, our donors, and businesses like Cabin Boys that support us, have our adoption events, PetSmart also, we couldn’t do it without the community,” Choquette said.
Choquette said events like these are a good way to help combat an overpopulation of dogs across the state.
“We have probably 5 to 10 requests a day for strays, owner surrenders, dogs that are in shelters that are going to be euthanized, and adoption is the only way to help those dogs out,” she said.
Choquette says all of the dogs with OGSR are spayed/neutered, up have been vaccinated and microchipped.
OGSR will also be holding an adoption event at Bar K in Oklahoma City on July 15.