MUSKOGEE, Okla. − Hot air balloons will fill the sky over Muskogee’s Hatbox Field this weekend during the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.
The festival has plenty of activities for families including tethered hot air balloon rides.
It was love at first flight for Chris Sabia, balloon meister with KC AeroSports.
“You go once and you just love it,” Sabia said. “It’s one of those sports that’s just fun to do.”
The festival offers tethered hot air balloons ride and helicopter rides.
Hot air balloons light up the sky during Balloon Glows After Dark.
The festival features a balloon race that isn’t about speed, but accuracy of throwing markers at targets.
“Competition is pretty cool because actually balloons go out and they fly back into hatbox field so they’re using the winds and their skills to navigate back in here,” Sabia said.
Sabia said the hot temperatures decide just how long they can fly.
“With the heat it actually impacts us a little bit because the balloons need to be warmer than the outside air temperature so the warmer it is warmer the balloons and we get to a point where the balloons just don’t have enough lift, so, we’re actually watching the temperature for the evening flights. The morning flights should be fine. We should be able to do tethers, and glows in the evening no problem. Should be a great night,” he said.
2023 Schedule of Events
Reminder: Balloons fly at sunrise and glow at sunset, and are extremely limited to wind and weather permitting.
General Admission Parking - $10 per car (4000 Border Ave). Free entry into concert and midway/vendor area.
Preferred Parking - $25 per car (40th & Denver St). MUST pre-purchase (link to purchase).
Family Activities: Kids Zone - Free (inflatables for age 10 and younger/activity booths); $20/person - tethered balloon rides; $40+/person helicopter rides;
Fun Zone - New this year -Axe Throwing and Escape Room provided by Show It Off (individual and group pricing available at event)