HENRYETTA, Okla. — An Oklahoma elementary principal came to the rescue when a student lost her tooth at lunch and accidentally swallowed it.
The girl's dad, Worren Blake, took to Facebook to explain how Principal Roger Williams went above and beyond.
He said his daughter was worried the Tooth Fairy wouldn't visit since she didn't have the physical tooth to put under her pillow.
Principal Williams wrote the Tooth Fairy an official letter to back the student's story though.
It read in part, "As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in Kaisley's teeth that was not there this morning when she came in. Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide a standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth."
Blake wrote, "Not all people will take time out and actually care about the little things that are these kids whole world. I have a lot of respect for you. Thank you Sir."
Blake also added that the tooth fairy gladly accepted the letter.