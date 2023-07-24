OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is not overly concerned with the latest J.D. Power survey of water quality.
The June 2023 study ranks Oklahoma as the third worst in the country, with a score of 726 out of 1,000.
J.D. Power came up with the score by getting feedback from customers on six things: quality and reliability, price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service.
Now you might notice, as Oklahoma Water Quality Division Director Shellie Chard did, that safety isn't really part of this survey.
"What worries me about this is, it makes a great headline but I'm not sure what it really tells us," Chard says. "It focuses on things like price of water, outreach and education... for me this survey and report just highlights that we need to do a better job educating everyone about their water quality."
Chard says overall Oklahoma's water is safe.
She says water systems in larger areas are checked daily against federal and state drinking standards. Those smaller systems are checked weekly or monthly.
J.D. Power gave Kentucky, Washington and New York the top rated slots with scores from 801 to 808.
Alabama came in last in the rankings with 701 points. Maryland had the second worst water, based on this report, with 721 points.
As for Oklahoma's third worst ranking...
"I don't necessarily believe that," Chard says. "I think we may not spend a lot of money on promoting how safe our drinking water is."
You can check consumer confidence reports, sources of your home's drinking water and a list of who to call if you have a problem with your home's drinking water here.