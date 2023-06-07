OKEMAH, Okla. — From bass to catfish, it’s no secret that Oklahoma lakes are great for fishing.
And believe it or not, the fishing might get even better in coming years. At least that's what the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hopes.
They recently stocked 21 lakes all across the state with more than 1.5 million Florida Largemouth Bass.
They hope to improve the genetics and overall trophy potential of Oklahoma’s existing bass populations.
Ty Holt helps manage one of the lakes that got stocked, Okemah Lake.
"They came out here and they restocked out lake in several different spots where they had deemed the best for the fingerlings to be raised and grow up to be big healthy bass," Holt said.
ODWC stocked Okemah Lake with more than 63,000 fingerling-sized bass.
Holt said it means a lot that the state considers Okemah Lake a safe and healthy habitat for the fish.
"It really does make you feel really good for not only the community to see what you're doing, but the state as well," Holt said
Holt hopes the improved fishing draws even more people to Oklahoma’s lakes, especially Okemah.
Now, it could still be a few years before people see the results of the fish being released into the lakes, because it takes them at least three years for them to reach adulthood.
But, when they do, they say that they should be bigger and better then the fish that are already in the lake right now.