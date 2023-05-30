TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man and woman face federal drugs and weapons charges after Bartlesville Police say they found them near where baby’s bottles were.
It happened back in October. Originally Zachary Blasdel and Jessica Montgomery were arrested after a police affidavit says there was a dispute at a storage unit.
“Somebody from the storage facility in Bartlesville called the police because there was apparently some argument or loud discussion,” said Attorney Stanley Monroe.
According to a police affidavit filed in Washington County District Court a Bartlesville police officer says a storage unit was found open and unlocked near where a couple argued and a desk could be seen in plain view where drug residue, baggies, a cash counter, and a firearm.
The affidavit says police found approximately 2-3 pounds of methamphetamine as well located as six firearms, two of which were stolen.
“Very serious charges,” said Monroe.
Monroe represents Blasdel.
A search warrant was issued for a home where the Bartlesville police officer says Blasdel was in possession of a large sum of money and a young infant was taken into protective custody then released to family.
Officers say they found two ounces of meth, marijuana, hallucinogenic, pills and several loaded firearms.
A large quantity of meth was also found on a table where baby bottles with milk inside were kept, according to the police affidavit.
The state dropped the charges due to jurisdiction issues, but the federal court system picked them back up.
“Depending on where things stand after I finish my review, we will make decisions to take it to trial or to approach the government with a possible plea,” Monroe said.
Blasdel and Montgomery face drug conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Blasdel attorney says he is going to speak to his client this week about the charges.
“I haven’t had an opportunity to get his version of the events if other people had access to that storage unit so it’s too soon for me to weigh in on that.,” Monroe said.
The federal charges do not include child endangerment.
“It is entirely possible that the child neglect charge could be handled in the tribal court and the drug and gun charges be handles in the federal indictment,” said Monroe.
Right now, Monroe says his client is being held in Okmulgee County Jail.