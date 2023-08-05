Oklahoma Comic Con makes Tulsa debut

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Comic Con came to Tulsa for the very first time this weekend, bringing celebrity guests, vendors, gaming and more.
Joey Mills, the emcee of the event described what people will find at the event.
“We have got vendors that selling all kinds of cool collectibles and stuff, we have a number of celebrity guests that are here, you can get photos with them, you can get autographs, you can bring stuff in if you’ve got that movie poster you’ve always wanted to get signed.
The event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Business Convention Center, near 6th and Frisco in downtown Tulsa. Tickets at the door are $35 for one day.
Mills said the celebrity guests are one of the events biggest draws, and there will be Q&As with them.
“People get to ask questions and hear from some of their favorite celebrities and guests about all the stuff that they have done throughout their career,” Mills said.
Some of the celebrities include:
• Lea Thompson, who had roles in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, ‘Red Dawn’ and ‘Howard the Duck.’
• E.G. Daily, who had roles in ‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,’ ‘Rugrats’ and ‘The Powerpuff Girls.’
• Johnny Yong Bosch, who had roles in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ and ‘Bleach.’
• Ross Marquand, who had roles in ‘The Walking Dead’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
• David Acord, who helped create the voice of Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian.’
• Nolan North, who voiced Nathan Drake in the ‘Uncharted’ video game series.
• Dante Basco, who had roles in ‘Hook’ and ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’
• Rob Van Dam, who wrestled in WWE.
“If there’s something that you enjoy, that you’re a fan of, odds are there is at least one if not multiple people here that are going to appeal to you,” Mills said.
Mills said with the actors strike, some things can’t be talked about, but they are working with that.
“We’re making the best of the tough situation and it almost feels like maybe we go this route a little more often because we are getting some fun crazy answers and questions from our guests and we’re just having a blast,” he said.
Mills said the Tulsa community and the guests at the event have been great.
“They have been fantastic, they’ve really embraced our crew, our staff, our guests, again there’s a reason why conventions continue to come to Tulsa, it’s because of the community, and how you guys pull together and support events like this,” he said.
Mills also said the event brings an economic impact to the city.
“People are coming here and they’re buying tickets for this, yes, and they are buying tons of merchandise, they’re getting tons of autographs and photos but, they’re also staying in the hotels in Tulsa, they’re also going out to eat in Tulsa, they’re also buying the gas to get themselves home in Tulsa,” he said.
For more information, including where to get tickets, click here.