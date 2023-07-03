Oklahoma coffee company, Rocket Brothers, celebrates 20 years

TULSA, Okla. — Rocket Brothers coffee shop is celebrating 20 years.
Primary owner Bob Hutchins said the beloved drive-thru coffee shop and family-owned business was created back in 1999 while he was sitting in a golf cart with one of his friends.
Bob said he and his friend began drinking coffee when they were in high school and wanted to create a business together. After his friend stepped away, Rocket Brothers became a family business.
The name of the company was thought of by Bob's wife. It didn't quite stick with Bob at first, but after much thought, he couldn't come up with anything better and the shop was named, he said.
"So she became the operations manager from the very beginning," Bob said. "She named the company that she, you know, has operated for 20 years."
Bob said the shop being able to celebrate two decades of serving Oklahomans is due to both survival and success.
"Because it is kind of [like] swimming up river," he said. "But 20 years of relationships and being part of the community, it's been amazing."
Bob said they have plans to hopefully expand in the near future by opening more locations as the new generations of the family business grow up and begin taking over.
To find your nearest Rocket brothers location, click here.
Rocket brothers will also be celebrating the Fourth of July with a BOGO promo.