Coaches from all over the state are remembering the legacy of retired Jenks football coach Allan Trimble.
Trimble passed away Sunday after a 3-year battle with ALS.
Allan Trimble was a passionate leader in his community and a devoted mentor to many students as a coach at @JenksPS. Our prayers are with his family and the students. Full statement below pic.twitter.com/00uGmtB7Sm— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) December 1, 2019
So much love and respect for Coach Trimble. Alan was a tremendous leader of young men. His faith,family and football gave him his greatest gifts. I always cherished my time recruiting his players. May he RIP 🙏🏻 @coachtrim55— Mike Stoops (@Mike_Stoops41) December 1, 2019
Very sorry to hear of the loss of a great man and friend to many. Coach Trimble made an impact on so many lives and he will be missed greatly.— Philip Montgomery (@CoachPMonty) December 1, 2019
We lost a good coach today and an even better man! pic.twitter.com/hod8zxrpeX
— Mike Gundy 🇨🇦🤠 (@CoachGundy) December 1, 2019
God Bless Allan Trimble and his family...absolute legend in our field...will be missed- https://t.co/JA6VOroVl8— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 1, 2019
