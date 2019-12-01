  • Governor Stitt, Oklahoma coaches remember Jenks football coach Allan Trimble

    By: Chrishayla Smith

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    Coaches from all over the state are remembering the legacy of retired Jenks football coach Allan Trimble. 

    Related Headlines

    Trimble passed away Sunday after a 3-year battle with ALS.

    RELATED STORY: Legendary Jenks coach Allan Trimble dies after battle with ALS

     

     

    We lost a good coach today and an even better man! pic.twitter.com/hod8zxrpeX

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    ICE arrests 250 foreign students through phony university

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories