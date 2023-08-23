WOODWARD, Okla. — Woodward Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that their newly hired high school baseball coach and assistant athletic director resigned.
The post on Facebook says Mark Ward resigned August 22 after "continual social media and community objections to the events from the 1990s."
That comment stemming from a 1998 article in the Oklahoman, detailing a no contest plea to reduce a charge of sexual battery on a 15-year-old Vici High School student. The Oklahoman said at the time, Ward was barred from working in a public school for two years as part of the plea.
Woodward Public Schools received several comments after introducing Ward as a new hire on their Facebook Page last week.
In their updated post, Woodward Public Schools said administration "followed the same background checks that every school district employee in Oklahoma must pass. Ward holds a valid teacher certification from the state. He worked for three school districts before coming to Woodward and also passed reference checks from his previous employers."
Ward, who has a ministry license, addressed the resignation on his website.
A statement said in part, "I am not looking for justification, acceptance or credit while writing this. I simply want the outcomes that lie ahead of this challenge to honor the truth of what God has planned for Woodward Public Schools and how it will also effect the region of northwest Oklahoma that we live in....I stand today very thankful for the Woodward school board and administration for giving me the opportunity to coach, lead FCA and work as Asst. Athletic Director. It takes courage. The leadership at Woodward is willing to do what is necessary to have the best culture possible. I believe they have assembled a great team of coaches and teachers regardless of whether I am a part of that plan or not."