OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is back home after spending a week in the hospital following a violent attack on the job.
Sergeant Morgan Reynolds' family says her recovery will be "day by day as her injuries were so severe" but she is happy to be home and overwhelmed by all the support.
Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) released disturbing body camera video showing the attack on Sgt. Reynolds.
The police sergeant was responding to a domestic violence report April 27. This was the third call out to the apartment but DeAngelo Wright had left before officers arrived the first two times.
Body cam video shows Wright attack Sgt. Reynolds then continue to attack her even as she lay unconscious. OCPD says during the attack, a witness tried to step in but she was attacked as well. Wright left through a window moments before additional officers arrived to the scene.
WARNING: The video is graphic.
Wright was arrested several hours later and is being held on a $10 million bond.
He had two active felony warrants out for kidnapping and aggravated assault as well.
Wright has previous convictions in Oklahoma for domestic abuse, burglary and having a gun after a felony conviction. He was also arrested for two counts of assault and battery on an officer in 2021 but those charges were dismissed in a guilty plea for resisting arrest.