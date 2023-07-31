OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) gave more details about the man arrested after Saturday’s Endangered Missing Advisory.
OCPD said around 3 p.m. Saturday, they were sent to a domestic disturbance at a home near S.W. 104th St. and S. May Ave.
Inside the home, officers found 31-year-old Samantha Ainsworth dead, OCPD said.
OCPD said the suspect was quickly identified as Samantha’s former spouse, Chase Ainsworth.
OCPD also said it was learned that Chase left the home with one of their children.
According to OCPD, an alert was issued and police were able to find Chase and the child at a home near S.W. 119th St. and S. Rockwell Ave.
OCPD said officers entered the home, found the child unharmed and took Chase into custody.
According to OCPD, Chase was eventually booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of first degree murder and child stealing.