Oklahoma boy fighting genetic disorder asks for Christmas cards

NOBLE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A 6-year-old Oklahoma boy is asking for Christmas cards as he fights a serious disease, according to KOCO.
- Kayden Chaffin suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder affecting the muscles. He told KOCO that Christmas cards make him very happy, and he enjoys collecting them.
- You can send Kayden a card at: P.O. Box 244, Noble, OK 73068.
