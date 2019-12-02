  • Oklahoma boy fighting genetic disorder asks for Christmas cards

    NOBLE, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A 6-year-old Oklahoma boy is asking for Christmas cards as he fights a serious disease, according to KOCO.
    • Kayden Chaffin suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder affecting the muscles. He told KOCO that Christmas cards make him very happy, and he enjoys collecting them.
    • You can send Kayden a card at: P.O. Box 244, Noble, OK 73068.

