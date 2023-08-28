OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board plans to issue up to $23 million in grants, Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Monday.
This marks the first distribution of money from the board, since it was established near three years ago after settlements with opioid manufacturers.
Under the Political Subdivisions Opioid Abatement Grants Act, eligible entities are limited to Oklahoma counties and municipalities and public school or technology districts.
Applicants have until Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. to send the Board a letter of intent for a grant. They can be submitted to oab@oag.ok.gov or through the OAB website here.
Grants can be used for treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education, efforts to ensure proper prescribing of opioids and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics.
Drummond said the board is eager to distribute the money to awardees that will work to counter the opioid crisis.
"Oklahoma's opioid epidemic continues to exact a devastating toll on our people, he said. "Addiction and abuse do not discriminate. Oklahomans of all walks are threatened by the menace of opioids, particularly fentanyl. It is critical that we maximize these available funds by getting them to where they can be most effective."