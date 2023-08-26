JENKS, Okla. — Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Aquarium hosted their third annual Salsafest.
Kara Lovell, Special Events Supervisor at the Oklahoma Aquarium, said people had a chance to taste some salsa while checking out some sea creatures.
“We have invited community partners to come out with their samples of their salsa and other items to offer an opportunity for all of our guests to not only enjoy our beautiful exhibits today but also get some great food samples and see some other items,” she said.
Lovell said they had around 12 vendors, most of which sold salsa or similar foods.
According to Lovell, the event was inspired by a large hot sauce/salsa festival down in Austin, Texas.
“We thought, ‘Why not?’ People love salsa and it’s something a little bit different that people would enjoy, so we went for it,” she said.
Lovell said turnout wasn’t something they were concerned about, as the event has always taken place indoors.
“We have always hosted it indoors because it is during the Oklahoma summers and we don’t want anyone to get too hot, other than the salsa,” she said.
Lovell said on September 30, the Aquarium will be holding their Food Truck Frenzy event on the back lawn.
“We’re going to have a bunch of great food trucks and yard games and all kinds of fun for the family out there,” she said.