Oklahoma Aquarium celebrates the Fourth of July with Boom Fest

JENKS, Okla. — Locals gathered to Boom Fest in Jenks in celebration of Independence Day.
Kicking off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, different events took place along the Riverwalk.
Marketing and Digital Strategist for the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks, Lollie Moore Emig said they have been working since Monday morning to set up their festivities along the Riverwalk.
"We have been working to get our inflatables together, get our decorations up and getting all of our awesome food trucks lined up and loaded in for tonight," she said.
Lollie said they plan this event all year at the aquarium.
"I say that we get to sleep the night of the fourth and we start planning again on the fifth," she said. "So it's about a year of planning to make sure that everything comes together and that everything is the best experience we can have for our members and our guests."
The aquarium's events include lawn games, bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, a photo booth and a DJ.
"And then I can't sleep on the fact that we have 10,000 amazing animals inside for you to check out," Lollie said.
Lollie said, unlike other animals, the aquarium's animals don't get frightened by the fireworks during the holiday. She said the thick walls help muffle the sounds of fireworks and the caretakers would never do anything to put them in harm's way. She also noted the aquarium doesn't set their own fireworks off.
This means all guests will be more than welcome to fully enjoy the holiday and the festivities offered by the Oklahoma Aquarium.