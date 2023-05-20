JENKS, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma Aquarium held a party to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Dr. Ann Money, the Director of Development and Research at the Aquarium, said the Aquarium opened nearly 20 years ago on May 28, 2003.
The event lasted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured a DJ, a bounce house, face painting and other entertainment.
“We wanted to have a public celebration where we could invite our guests and supporters to come and celebrate with us, so we have yard games and face painters and tattoos and inflatables and food trucks and we have cake, of course,” Money said.
Money said their 20th anniversary was a big milestone.
“Our 20th birthday is pretty special, so this birthday stands out quite a bit, we celebrate the biggies, the five years, the 10 year, the 15, but this one is really big milestone for us, so we’re so excited to have been here for 20 years and looking forward to the next 20 years,” she said.
Money said some of the future plans at the Aquarium include exhibition expansions, new exhibits and remodeling.
She also said this was the biggest celebration they’ve had since the grand opening.
“We’ve been really thrilled to see how many people have come out and been excited about it with us,” Money said.