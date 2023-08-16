DURANT, Okla. — Durant Animal Control says they are actively working to trap and capture several invasive Coatimundi.
The bizarre species looks like a mix between a racoon and a possum but isn't native to Oklahoma. The National Park Service says they are usually found in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
Durant Animal Control says like the racoons they resemble, they may look tame or even friendly, but can be unpredictable and harmful. They added that Coatimundi are suspected in the deaths of several cats in the Durant area.
The National Park Service says Coatimundi eat mostly insects, roots, nuts and fruits. Adding that, although they possess sharp teeth and claws for defense they still fall victim to foxes and birds of prey.
Animal Control in Durant is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. They ask that people do no interfere with the traps they are setting.