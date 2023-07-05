OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Richard Glossip’s petition to have the Supreme Court review the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ (OCCA) decision to vacate Glossip’s murder conviction and grant him a new trial.
“The OCCA’s decision cannot be reconciled with this Court’s precedents, the record in this case, or bedrock principles,” states the brief.
“After careful consideration – including a thorough review by an independent counsel – the State came to the conclusion that …ensuring that justice is done in this case requires a retrial. The State therefore acted consistent with ‘[t]he public trust reposed in the law enforcement officers of the Government’ and ‘confess[ed] error’ in light of the State’s reasoned judgment that ‘a miscarriage of justice’ of the highest order ‘may result from [its] remaining silent,” the brief also states.
Glossip was initially charged with accessory to murder on Jan. 15, 1997 after the murder of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A co-worker of Glossip confessed to beating Van Treese to death, and as part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty testified Glossip offered to pay him for the killing.
Glossip was eventually charged and convicted of first-degree murder in 1998. The co-worker received a sentence of life in life prison without the possibility of parole.
The OCCA later overturned Glossip’s conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel, but Glossip was again convicted and sentenced to death at a 2004 retrial.
After Drummond took office, he learned the state withheld specific material from Glossip’s team and later provided access to those items and appointed an independent counsel to review of the case, according to Drummond’s office.
The withheld evidence showed that Glossip’s coworker, the prosecution’s star witness, “had been allowed to give false testimony that failed to disclose he had been prescribed lithium by a psychiatrist for a serious psychiatric condition,” Drummond’s Office said.
“The conviction in this case was obtained through false testimony that the prosecution elicited but failed to correct from the most indispensable witness at Glossip’s second trial – indeed, from the person who actually delivered the fatal blows to the victim and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid facing the death penalty himself,” the brief states.
The State also disputes OCCA’s April ruling that information about the co-worker would have not made a difference to jurors.
“With this information, plus [the co-worker’s] history of drug addiction, the State believes that a qualified defense attorney likely could have attacked … [the co-worker’s] ability to properly recall key facts at the second trial and provide a viable alternative theory of the case that did not involve Glossip,” reads the brief.
“At the very least, there is a reasonable probability that evidence casting doubt on a centerpiece of the State’s theory would have been enough to persuade a juror to reject the death penalty,” the brief also states.