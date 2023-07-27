ADA, Okla. — The Chickasaw Nation recognized an 8-year-old boy for saving his little brother's life in Sulphur.
The accident happened in February making the rescue all the more brave.
The siblings were with their grandma for a hike on the Rock Creek Trail. The family says their dog jumped down on a ledge and Riley followed her and fell.
Just 7 years old at the time, Dakota slid down the hill and into Rock Creek after his brother. He held Riley above the water until they could get help.
Dakota's mom, Amy Branom, said the water was just 15 degrees.
"There's really not any words for it honestly," she said, remembering that day. "He just didn't have quite enough strength to get him all the way out but he got his head out of the water.
She says park rangers made to the boys in less than 10 minutes.
Riley sustained head injuries, broke his ribs and fractured his wrist.
"He doesn't understand exactly what he did, he knows that he saved his brother but he doesn't understand that we could be in a funeral home right now instead of at the hospital," Branom said earlier this year.
Dakota, who is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, was honored in May at Latta Public Schools. Chickasaw Nation Lt. Gov. Chris Anoatubby and Lighthorse Assistant Chief Terrance Bush surprised Dakota at a school awards ceremony.