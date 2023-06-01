Okla. survivor bill fails to pass, fight for justice continues for all victims of abuse

Okla. - “Friday, May 26th, was the final day of the Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill (HB) 1639, the Oklahoma Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act, did not receive a final vote on the House floor and is thus dead,” said the OK Survivor Justice Coalition in a statement.
Tracey Lyall, CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) says the survivor bill failing to pass is "dissapointing, to say the least. We know Oklahoma is second in the nation for the number of women killed by a male intimate partner. We know that when women fight back, they go to prison at much higher rates than men who claim self-defense. We know that the vast majority of women in prison in this state are survivors of abuse. And now we know it’s likely to stay that way...for at least a while longer."
Since the summer of 2022, the OK Survivor Justice Coalition and a survivor advocate volunteer base of about 130 people have worked tirelessly on HB 1639.
“Our goal was two-fold. One, to create a procedure for survivors going forward who could introduce evidence of their abuse to receive a shorter sentence. And two, to create a procedure for survivors who have already been serving lengthy sentences to get a second chance at justice,” stated the OK Survivor Justice Coalition. “Neither of these goals would have been furthered by the final language in HB 1639, which was stripped of meaningful relief for domestic abuse survivors at the last minute. Oklahoma’s District Attorney’s Council continued to move the goalposts as we tried to accommodate their many complaints about the language in the bill. Our Coalition was cut out of final negotiations on the policy, resulting in a piece of legislation that did little for survivors–past or future. Although we worked with the authors to get this language restored throughout the session, the language was never restored.”
The OK Survivor Justice Coalition says it recognizes that there is a great deal of education in the community and the Capitol that needs to take place moving forward regarding why survivors stay in violent relationships.
"There is much work to be done to explain the complicated dynamics of interpersonal violence and to stop the victim-blaming culture that has existed for too long here in Oklahoma," said the OK Survivor Justice League in its statement. "As recently as last week, we heard from legislators that they did not understand why survivors stay in violent relationships."
Lyall says DVIS is all too familiar with the judgement and blame that falls on survivors.
"Questions like, 'Why did she stay?' demonstrate that in our culture we are more comfortable blaming victims for the violence they’ve endured than facing the painful complexities of abuse. Questions like, 'Why don’t they leave?' have answers, and while those answers may be hard for some to understand, they are not hard to find," said Lyall. "People in abusive relationships are often terrified for their lives and the lives of their children. They are often under the complete physical, emotional, and financial control of their partner, and have nowhere safe to go. They have often had their self-worth stripped away and been isolated from their families and friends. They often have no money, no car, and no job. But these answers do not come with simple solutions, so they are often ignored by those who cannot embrace complexity."
The OK Survivor Justice Coalition also stated that it is proud of the movement that has been inspired since last summer, connecting with over 500,000 Oklahomans in its quest for justice.
“We set out to do the impossible in 111 days. The progress we have made and the relationships we’ve built are invaluable. We will use the community power we’ve built for survivors to organize events, educate the public and lawmakers, and share even more stories of the horrific conditions for survivors in Oklahoma,” said Colleen McCarty, attorney and founder of OK Appleseed. “Now that Oklahoma knows better, it wants to do better on domestic violence. This legislation is common sense and widely popular. Passing this bill with retroactivity next year is not only a necessity but it should be a foregone conclusion.”
The Coalition states it will continue to support survivors of domestic violence who are wasting away in Oklahoma prisons through mutual aid and support.
The Coalition's mission moving forward is to return next session ready to engage the opposition until it reaches a true victory and pass legislation that delivers the justice survivors deserve.
Lyall says she and supporters cannot give up.
"We can work to ensure every survivor is believed, supported, and empowered. And we must," said Lyall.
Survivor advocates say the fight continues for the voices of all abuse victims, especially those trapped in the prison system, to not only be heard but to be understood and not forgotten.