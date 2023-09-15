OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided not to hear a lawsuit against new House Bill 2179, as KOCO out of Oklahoma City reported.
These new marijuana laws would increase licensing fees and requirements to operate a marijuana business.
KOCO reported on Friday, marijuana business owners only have around six weeks do comply to new state laws.
The lawsuit against the bill was filed by cannabis action group, Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis (ORCA) over the summer.
Court documents obtained by KOCO said the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensing fees are not a tax, they are used to compensate OMMA for regulating the medical marijuana industry.
ORCA's lawsuit will no be sent down to the Oklahoma County District Court where they will have a final say.