OKLA. — Oklahoma Senate Leader Greg Treat said he has questions for Governor Kevin Stitt about the upcoming Special Session focused on tax cuts.
 
Treat said he hopes Stitt will meet with lawmakers before the Appropriations Committee to have those questions answered.
 
FOX23 spoke with Treat who said lawmakers are heading back to OKC for the upcoming Special Session, called by Stitt earlier this week, with little information. 
 
"We'll actually have [proactive] meetings if the Governor answers our call to actually show up and explain how he plans on paying for our $4 billion dollar hole he's planning to create," Treat said.
 
Treat said he wants to know where Oklahomans will make up the cost as Stitt is demanding to have tax cuts. 
 
"I just want to have him come answer which schools he plans on closing and which higher institutions of learning he plans on closing," Treat said. "Which prisons? How are we going to make that up, or does he plan on raising taxes on the farmers and oil and gas industry?"
 
FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Democrat Representative Melissa Provenzano who said it costs tax payers $30,000 each day lawmakers meet outside of the regular session.
 
She said the tax cut discussion could have waited and that the state is sitting on a surplus.
 
"He wants to give money back to the people," Provenzano said. "I understand that, but we have services in dyer need of attention. Our savings accounts are full so the access money in them is just sitting in the general revenue fund doing nothing for us."
 
With historic investments in education and school choice, Treat said he's not sure if this means Stitt will roll back on that.
 
Treat said he's hoping Stitt breaks his silence and be transparent with lawmakers before the session.
 
"I want the lowest tax burdens on Oklahomans as possible," Treat said. "We have to be able to afford to do it in a responsible manner that takes care of the long-term ups and downs of our economy."
 
Provenzano said there are other ways of making tax cuts, like the grocery tax which is $250,000 back to Oklahomans.
 
The Special Session is set for Oct. 3 at 10 AM. Lawmakers said they are hoping to meet with Stitt before the meeting at 9 AM.
 
FOX23 reached out to Stitt for a comment. We have not heard back.

