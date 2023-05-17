OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill requiring all motorized boats in Oklahoma to have a carbon monoxide warning sticker.
House Bill 2010 creates Andy’s Law, a new section in current laws around boats that requires motorized boats to have a carbon monoxide warning sticker.
Andy's Law is named after Andy Free, a 9-year-old Broken Arrow boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning after a day of wakeboarding at Lake Eufaula in 2020.
The bill requires any motorized boat “that is sold or operated in this state shall be required to have a carbon monoxide warning sticker affixed in plain view to the interior of the vessel.”
The Department of Public Safety will make and approve the sticker, as well as literature on the dangers of carbon monoxide and boating.
Service Oklahoma will handle printing and distribution, according to the bill.
“Service Oklahoma and its licensed operators shall provide the stickers along with literature on the dangers of carbon monoxide and boating to vessel owners in annual registration materials at no cost and shall include the stickers when an application for a certificate of title is made and the ownership of the vessel is transferred,” the bill says.
“Once a vessel is stickered, Service Oklahoma shall no longer be required to include the stickers with vessel registration materials or to a new owner if the vessel is resold,” the bill also says.
The bill was signed by Stitt on May 15 goes into effect November 1.