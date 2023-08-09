CARTER COUNTY, Okla. — The district director for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission has been arrested and charged for spectating a cock fight in Carter County, according to court documents.
Chance Campo was arrested on Friday for being a spectator of a cockfight, but later bonded out the same day, according to the documents.
The documents said Campo was "knowingly present as a spectator at any place, building or other site where preparations were being made for a cockfight with the intent to be present at such preparation or cockfight, or was knowingly present at such cockfight."
Campo's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
FOX23 reached out to the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission for a response to Campo's arrest.
They provided this statement:
"The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission does not promote, condone, nor participate in any illegal activities. Mr. Campo's alleged personal actions would not represent or reflect the purpose, direction or values of the Commission.
Mr. Campo has no prior convictions on his record and is an asset who contributes to his community. However, due to his alleged involvement, he has resigned his position as a District Director with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission.
The Gamefowl Commission continues to advocate against unconstitutional laws and punishments against the farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma.
We firmly believe that these punishments should be at misdemeanor levels. Possession of dangerous drugs that kill thousands every year are misdemeanor crimes. Many of our violent crimes against police officers, women and children are punishable up to only 5 years in prison."