Washington, D.C. — Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen has issued a statement following Former President Donald Trump announcing his most recent indictment on Thursday.
“The phony witch hunt against President Trump continues—this time by President Biden’s own Department of Justice. This is the first time in American history that the federal government has indicted a president and it is a serious abuse of power by this Administration,” Brecheen said.
Brecheen said the charges were only brought on by the Biden Administration due to Trump's approval ratings.
“To think that Attorney General Garland, placed in power and beholden to Joe Biden, doesn’t have a political reason for this action defies logic. Justice isn’t blind if millions in bribe money paid out to the Biden family continues to be swept under the rug by this Department of Justice and FBI while they focus on bogus charges against a former president and current candidate,” Brecheen added.