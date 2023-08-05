ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas was injured on Friday at his ranch in Roger Mills County, according to a statement from his office released Saturday.
Lucas, 63, was admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement goes on to say.
“Frank and his family are in good spirits and are sincerely grateful to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses, and others taking care of him,” his office said in a statement.
Lucas, who was elected to Congress in 1994, represents Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, which includes all or portions of 32 counties in northern and western Oklahoma, stretching from the Oklahoma Panhandle to parts of Tulsa, and from Mustang to Altus in the southwest.