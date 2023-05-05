OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Att. Gen. Gentner Drummond has requested further investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy in regards to the racist and threatening comments made and caught on recording.
Drummond wrote two letters, one to Gov. Kevin Stitt and one to OSBI Director Aungela Spurlock.
In the letter to Spurlock, Drummond mentions there is a possibility of Clardy engaging in other wrongdoings outside of the recorded comments.
In his letter to Stitt, he informs him of his request to expand the investigation as he has found three possible grounds for removal in the current investigation, but has the potential to find further grounds for removal if expanded to cover Clardy's possible misconduct against Statute 22 OK Stat § 1181 (2022).
According to 22 OK Stat § 1181 (2022),
- Habitual or willful neglect of duty, which, for a state officer, shall include, but not be limited to, knowingly giving false testimony to a committee of either house of the Legislature, knowingly engaging in operations beyond the constitutional or statutory authority delegated to the agency that the officer is employed by or serves, or repeatedly refusing to provide information to a committee, either house or a member of the Legislature in a timely manner. For the purposes of this section, "timely manner" means no more than fifteen (15) business days from the date the request for information was received by the agency, unless extended by written agreement.
- Gross partiality in office.
- Oppression in office.
- Corruption in office.
- Extortion or willful overcharge of fees in office.
- Willful maladministration.
- Habitual drunkenness.
- Failure to produce and account for all public funds and property in his or her hands, at any settlement or inspection authorized or required by law.