OKEMAH, Okla. — Oklahoma's lakes and recreation areas are known for letting people relax and have a little fun, but there's a danger lurking under the surface and in the rocks.
"We have some beautiful wildlife out here, moths, butterflies, birds, squirrels, but we also have the other side of that," said Ty Holt who helps manage Okemah Lake. "We have snakes and scorpions as well."
Holt said they've already had their first venomous snake bite of the summer. A man was bitten by a snake in the middle of the lake.
“It's a little odd to hear in the middle of the lake getting bit," Holt said. "They were out on their pontoon boat, and they were out floating around. They encountered a snake, and I don't know what proceeded to them getting bit, but they did get bit, and it was a pygmy rattler snake."
Holt said the person called for help, and was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
"They did do the right thing in seeking medical attention and identifying the snake and what it was," Holt said.
While this is the first venomous snake bite of the summer, Holt said it likely won't be the last and wants people to be aware of their surroundings.
"These rocks are a perfect example of what lake officials say you need to look out for," he explained. "They say not to be climbing among these rocks, and no matter where you step, to always look before you do."
Holt said if you see a snake, leave it alone and warn others near you.
"It's an encounter thing,” Holt said. “If we try to avoid them, they'll try to avoid us the best they can, unless they feel threatened."If you're bitten by a snake, call 911 immediately.