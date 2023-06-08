Okemah Lake getting new ADA compliant dock

They were one of five Oklahoma lakes in a recent fishing tournament.
"Out of 10 of the largest fish, six of them came from Okemah Lake. I do believe the winner of that also, for the amount of pounds, also came from Okemah Lake," Holt said.
Holt said anglers like to fish around the old dam that separates the old and new parts of the lake, especially from the fishing dock.
The dock was built several decades ago, and predates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"It does not have a concrete path to it, and it itself is not very handicap accessible," Holt said.
Holt said this project is important, for him, it's personal. His mother was an amputee.
"It was hard, and it made me very sad for her that she was not able to go do all the things with us,” Holt said. "Nobody should have to stay home, because they have a disability."
That's why the City of Okemah is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to update the dock, making it ADA compliant.
The ODWC will pay 75 percent of the replacement cost through a boating infrastructure grant.
The city hopes to raise money to cover the remaining 25 percent through fundraising and donations.
If you'd like to help out, contact the Okemah City Hall at 918-623-1050.