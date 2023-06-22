OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder did what they do best, made moves on draft day.
Thursday night the Thunder traded the 12th pick in the NBA Draft with Dallas to get the number 10 pick.
The Thunder selected University of Kentucky Guard Cason Wallace. Wallace averaged 11.7 points per game and is a premier on the ball defender.
With the trade on draft night, the Thunder also acquired David Bertans from the Mavericks. Bertans has a guaranteed $22 million over the next two years.
He averaged just over four points per game in 45 games last season.