LONDON -- The Great Britain Women’s Senior National Fastpitch Softball Team and the Oklahoma City Spark professional softball team are set to play Thursday and Friday in London.
The Royal Spark Challenge will take place at the National Baseball & Softball Complex at Farnham Park in Buckinghamshire, near London, and will mark the first time an American professional softball team has played in Great Britain.
The Oklahoma City Spark are part of Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) in the United States and will be competing in their inaugural season in 2023. The team’s roster features some of the best players in fastpitch softball, including USA Softball’s Jocelyn Alo, Keilani Ricketts, and Michelle Moultrie.
The exhibition series will be a part of preparations by the Great Britain Women’s Team for Group A in the WBSC Softball World Cup, which will be played this summer in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, Ireland, from 11-16 July. Groups B and C will be played later in July in Spain and Italy as 18 of the top softball countries in the world compete for eight places in next year’s WBSC Women’s World Cup Final.
The Royal Spark Challenge will be streamed on BSUK-TV. Thursday’s game starts at 12:30 p.m. central time.