OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark made history, wrapping up a two-game series in Great Britain Friday.
The Royal Spark Challenge was announced in March as a collaboration with the Great Britain Women’s Senior National Fastpitch Softball Team and the Oklahoma City Spark.
The series started Thursday near London and marked the first time a professional softball team has played in Great Britain.
Both games were open to the public for free but also live streamed online.
The OKC Spark won the first game 6-1 and Friday's game 9-1.
Tina Floyd, owner and General Manager of the Spark, said, “To get the opportunity to play Team Great Britain is so exciting for the Spark and our entire organization. We feel confident that we will bring great competition with us when we head overseas. We are thrilled to get to showcase the talent of our team on an international platform.”
In addition to the exhibition games, the Spark and Great Britain players will run a free fastpitch softball clinic in London.
Commenting on the Series, GB Women’s Team Head Coach Tara Henry said, “To beat the best, you have to prepare against the best. The Royal Spark Challenge gives us that opportunity and is just the beginning of a long-term partnership between Great Britain Softball and the Oklahoma City Spark. In preparation for the 2023 Softball World Cup, we could not think of a better training partner to prepare our squad to compete against some of the best teams in the world. We can’t thank the OKC Spark enough for making the journey over to Great Britain to further grow and develop the sport of softball, not only in the United Kingdom but in Europe and across the rest of the world. “
“Building a relationship with our partners in Great Britain is critical for growing this sport,” Floyd added. “On behalf of our players, coaches and management, we are so grateful for this opportunity, and we are looking forward to this series. LET'S GO OKC! LET’S GO SPARK!
In addition to the exhibition games, the Spark and Great Britain players will run a free fastpitch softball clinic at the National Baseball & Softball Complex at Farnham Park. The clinic will give British fastpitch players a unique opportunity to learn from both professional and national team players. Further information about the series and clinic will be announced closer to the games.