OK Superintendent asks for more high school game security direction from OSSAA
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Superintendent is asking the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) for more direction when it comes to security at sporting events.
 
This comes after the deadly shooting during the Choctaw and Del-City football game last Friday. Fox23 told you police have arrested a teenage suspect in that case.
 
Mid Del Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb is asking for the OSSAA to do more.
 
"Things have changed. People have changed. Society just isn't the same. The years since the Pandemic have probably accelerated these changes, but the signs have been all around us for a long time. I am asking for the OSSAA to work with its membership to develop specific guidelines for the competitions that happen under your sanction," he said in the letter to OSSAA.
 
He said OSSAA needs to set minimum requirements.
 
"College football games aren't like that now. Nor are the basketball, baseball, or softball games. Thunder games and concerts have a high standard for security. They have clear bag policies, rules against re-entry, and everyone in attendance has to mass through metal detectors," said Cobb.
 
More school districts are announcing safety protocols for football games after last week's deadly shooting and two gun incidents at games including Booker T. Washington.
 
Catoosa Public Schools is asking for patience on Friday because of longer lines to get in due to increased security with metal detection wand checks.
 
Tulsa Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon they'll also have metal detection wands.
 
CPS is implementing the clear bag policy and no loitering at games, even at the concession stand and parking lot.
 
Sand Springs Public Schools is also pushing the clear bag policy and upping security. The district's security will also be at the gate. School staff will be crowd monitoring and wearing bright colored shirts.

